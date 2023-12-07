Residents to get face to face support following the recent flood

Members of the NSW Reconstruction Authority will be offering face-to-face flood recovery support to individuals, families, farmers and businesses at various locations in Lake Conjola from next week.
The recovery information session follows last week's floods and a recent community meeting where residents sought information from Shoalhaven City Council.
Organisations and services that will be at the recovery centre are:
Times and venue
Lake Conjola Community Centre, Lot 7025 Lake Conjola Entrance Road, Lake Conjola
Monday December 11 10am - 4pm
Tuesday December 12 12pm - 6pm
Wednesday December 13 10am - 4pm
If you're unable to attend this service, immediate assistance is available to anyone impacted by the flood.
Call Service NSW on 13 77 88, Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm, to see what support is available to you or visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/.../storm-and-flood.
For up-to-date locations, dates and times, please visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/services/recovery-centres.
Meanwhile, the NSW National Parks staff are hopeful the endangered shorebirds in the Lake Conjola area will bounce back from the floods.
