Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Residents to get face to face support following the recent flood

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 8 2023 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People in Lake Conjola are still counting the costs following last week's flood.
People in Lake Conjola are still counting the costs following last week's flood.

Members of the NSW Reconstruction Authority will be offering face-to-face flood recovery support to individuals, families, farmers and businesses at various locations in Lake Conjola from next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.