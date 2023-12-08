It's beginning to cost a lot like Christmas

Feeling the pinch this festive season? ACM journalist Amandine Ahrens has some suggestions to ease the stress.
It's starting to cost a lot like Christmas! I think it's fair to say the month of festivities has crept up on us a lot faster than we imagined.
It's that time of year when many of us are stressing about those extra holiday expenses, which seem even harder to manage this year.
One answer, I think, is normalising secondhand, handmade, consumable, experience and small business gifts.
After all, do we really need everything to be new? Do we really need to spend the extra dollars buying goods from big commercial grocery and retail stores to save time?
Personally some of my best memories from Christmastime growing up were when we baked cookies together in the family kitchen. There's so many recipes to choose from, with budget friendly recipes much more accessible these days.
If cooking isn't your thing then there's always the opportunity to get crafty and, trust me, you don't need to be an artist to make DIY gifts. To help with coming up with ideas I recommend jumping online and finding lists of cool and cheap Christmas Crafts.
Sometimes though a great Christmas gift could simply be consumable goods, ones which you know the person loves and will make them happy.
Now the final and possibly most important Christmas gift option is buying from your small local businesses.
The great thing about this time of year is that there's so many Christmas events where you can do this.
From late night shopping to Christmas markets and parades there'll be plenty of occasions to find local goodies to gift your loved ones.
In our own main streets, there's so many boutiques, speciality stores and services owned by small business owners that are well worth exploring.
So - this is the year I've vowed to ignore the temptations of stepping into large retail department stores and focus on sourcing gifts directly through small local businesses, markets and local charity stores instead.
After all it's our local communities we want to see flourish and while the quick solution can be the nearest big department store that has everything in one place, who is that helping in our hometowns?
So this is my Christmas hack for 2023 and future years because with the rising cost of living, I'd rather focus on what matters most, which is quality experiences and meaningful gifts.
For Christmas cheer is what we make it, not what we buy.
Sally Foy, ACM reporter
