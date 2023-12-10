"Simply amazing" donation presented to hospital auxiliary from bowlers

"Simply amazing" is how the members of the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary describes a donation made to them by a local group.
The men and women from the Mollymook Bowling Club have supported the hospital auxiliary for many years by raising funds throughout the year by using a cash box where bowlers toss in their coins in.
"Well this year has blown the auxiliary away," a spokesperson for the group said.
"This group of wonderful people recently presented Judy Bond [auxiliary president] with a cheque for a whopping $10,000.
"This will go a long way to kickstarting our 2024 fundraising for the hospital and the hospital services we support."
The auxiliary celebrated a major milestone this year and also won an award.
Meanwhile, the auxiliary's 'pop-up shop' is the go-to place to get some Christmas presents.
The pop-up shop is one of the auxiliary's major fundraisers of the year, and the group was fortunate to have its Rowens Arcade premises given to it at no cost.
Auxiliary members and members of the community have donated beautiful hand-crafted goodies for the shop.
From baby/toddler knits, Christmas-themed goodies, pooches corner, the popular hand towels and microwave cosies, teddies, a range of stocking fillers, home bakes and so much more - the shop has a wide variety of present ideas.
They also provide a gold coin gift-wrapping service, and then there is the Christmas Voucher Tree raffle.
The pop-up shop is open Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm, and Saturday from 9am to 12.30pm.
Saturday December 22 looms as a fun and festive day down at the shop.
The raffle will be drawn, Santa will make an appearance, from 1pm, and the local Ukulele group will play some tunes.
