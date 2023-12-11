Hometown hero defends her Australian SUP title with impressive effort

Hometown hero Skyla Rayner is now a two-time Australian Stand Up Paddleboard [SUP] title holder.
The Shoalhaven resident and former Ulladulla High School student defended her title last week at Sussex Inlet.
She posted the highest heat total of 15.60 [out of a possible 20], which got her the win in the open women's finals.
"I was super stoked to win this year and grateful to be claiming an Australian title in my hometown," she said.
"It was special to win alongside my partner Wes Fry".
Wes, an "adopted" Shoalhaven competitor, won the open men's surfing division with a 15.40 total.
Surfing Australia's Event Specialist Rohan Fell said the conditions in the finals caught everyone by surprise as "the south-east swell continued to pulse throughout the day despite the opposing North East winds".
"We saw a groomed A-frame peak in the two-foot range for all competitors. The open men and women were greeted with some three foot sets for their finals," he said.
Meanwhile, the 13-kilometre marathon race at Jervis Bay capped the titles off.
Some 18 athletes competed in the marathon starting from the north of Callala Bay and finishing in Huskisson.
Queensland's Johnathan Hagan and NSW's Ty Judson went head to head in the open men's division finishing just two minutes apart across the 13km course.
The NSW competitor got the job done with a very strong performance completing the race in 1.08 hours.
