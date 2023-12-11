Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Hometown hero defends her Australian SUP title with impressive effort

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The finals day of the 2023 Australian SUP Titles at Sussex Inlet. Image: Phill McCudden / PM Ocean Images
The finals day of the 2023 Australian SUP Titles at Sussex Inlet. Image: Phill McCudden / PM Ocean Images

Hometown hero Skyla Rayner is now a two-time Australian Stand Up Paddleboard [SUP] title holder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.