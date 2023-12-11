Changing of the leadership team for the Southerly Busters Caravan Group

The Southerly Busters Caravan Group, which is a branch of the Australian Caravan Club and covers areas from the south of Sydney along the coast to the Victorian border, has had a 'changing of the guard'.
Group members recently held their 2023 annual meeting where the president, Ian Granland and secretary, Frank Hopkins stepped down after serving their mandatory three years.
The two vice presidents, Cheryl Hartsorn and Lesley Wikinson, both of whom shared the role, did not seek re-election.
These departures however did not deter the several nominations from the record crowd of attending members.
This meeting was incorporated with the Christmas gathering held over a week at Holiday Haven, Shoalhaven Heads.
Bruce Clarke was unanimously elected president as was former school-teacher, Alison Brown, as secretary, sharing the position with her husband, Brian.
The vice president's role was narrowly won by Steve Delaney with the incumbent, Allan Fryer remaining on as treasurer.
Allan subsequently produced a brilliant financial report which showed the branch well in credit.
The only downside to the time at Shoalhaven was the weather, one night when the rain belted down.
However, the group recorded a successful year with several new members joining, even comprising a couple from Morrisett on Lake Macquarie, taking the number to well over 30 vans.
Incredibly too, one of these includes a couple from North Adelaide in South Australia.
There were eight excursions or gatherings during the past twelve months which incorporated two long trips, one to Boggabri for the Drovers Campfire Festival and the other along the Murray River to South Australia and return via a different route.
The agenda has already been set for 2024.
Some of the trips include attending the Terara Country Music Festival in February, an excursion to Kurri Kurri and surrounds in March, a revisit to the Boggabri Drovers Festival in May, a trip visiting Barellan Golden Old Days Festival in September then out to Broken Hill and several more.
Anyone interested in joining the branch may contact the secretary at: brianpbrown@optus.net.com.au
