Power to the people sparked as "switch flicked" on NSW's first micogrid

The $8 million microgrid at Bawley Point and Kioloa is ready to power on.
NSW Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Penny Sharpe, along with State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler and Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips got to "flick the switch" on what is the state's first community microgrid recently.
They were joined by representatives from Shoalhaven City Council, the local community and Endeavour Energy.
The project will ensure these communities have a more reliable, resilient, and renewable power supply while reducing the number of power outages.
Bawley Point and Kioloa, like many other rural and regional communities across Australia, are vulnerable to catastrophic weather events.
The grid independence provided by this microgrid becomes essential for safeguarding our regional communities.
The microgrid will mean that shops such as the local supermarket can stay open, and life can continue rather than coming to a halt every time there's an outage.
The project was funded by Endeavour Energy and the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) Fund, part of the $4.5 billion bushfire support program co-funded by the Federal and NSW Governments.
The community microgrid will act as a self-contained energy system harnessing electricity from renewable sources that include around 100 subsidised home-based batteries and rooftop solar along with a 3MW grid-connected battery located between the two towns.
During an outage, the microgrid will be activated, drawing electricity stored in household batteries to keep the lights on across the communities while power is restored.
"The rollout of renewable energy initiatives, such as the Bawley Point and Kioloa microgrid, is a priority for NSW as we transition the state's electricity system to a more renewable and resilient future," the NSW Minister for Climate Change and Energy said.
The State Member for the South Coast said the microgrid would significantly improve the lives of residents who endure frequent power outages due to weather events and being on the edge of the electricity network.
"We are not only investing in a cleaner and more secure energy future but also setting a precedent for responsible development and environmental stewardship," she said.
"As a resident of Bawley Point I lived through the 2019/2020 bushfires and know first-hand what it's like to be without power for days. When the power goes out, we can't carry out the basics such as boiling water, flushing the toilet, and in times of emergency, we also lose telecommunications and our water source.
"This microgrid will serve the community by providing a reliable, renewable independent energy resource that reduces our dependence on centralised grids and minimises the risk of power outages during extreme weather events and provides us with the resilience we need in times of emergency."
Endeavour Energy's Chief Executive Officer Guy Chalkley said the microgrid would allow the coastal communities to power themselves independently during bushfires, storms, and peak holiday periods.
"This is an important milestone as we acknowledge the critical role that renewable energy will play in empowering communities to become more resilient in the face of increasing adverse weather events," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.