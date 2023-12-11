Milton Ulladulla Times
Power to the people sparked as "switch flicked" on NSW's first micogrid

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 14 2023 - 6:22pm, first published December 12 2023 - 7:55am
NSW Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Penny Sharpe, along with State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler and Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips got to "flick the switch" on what is the state's first community microgrid recently. Picture supplied
The $8 million microgrid at Bawley Point and Kioloa is ready to power on.

