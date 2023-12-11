Council remains committed to stalled Ulladulla Harbour upgrade project

Planning for two sections of the Ulladulla Harbour upgrade remain on the drawing board but one has been suspended.
Shoalhaven City Council, despite the delay, remains committed to the project but has been forced to suspend one section of the project.
The upgrade to the existing berthing facility is currently suspended while council assesses its long-term financial plan and the timing of delivery.
"Council has sought additional grant funding for the berthing project, and that application is currently being assessed, with an outcome likely in early 2024," a council spokesperson said.
"Once council knows the outcome of the grant application, we will be able to communicate the next steps with the community."
There are three projects, counting the berthing project, council is working on within the Ulladulla Harbour precinct.
Progress is continuing with the Ulladulla Boardwalk [Stages Three to Five] and the Harbourside Car Park Upgrade projects.
Council is continuing to seek planning approvals for the boardwalk with tender documentation currently being prepared.
"The tender for both projects is to be released in early 2024," the council spokesperson said.
