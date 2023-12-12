Santa is coming to town thanks to his many Rural Fire Service helpers

Every Christmas, families across the region head out to the front of their houses to see their local Rural Fire Service [RFS] brigade's Santa Run.
The annual tradition is an amazing opportunity for the brigades to not just give back to their communities by spreading some Christmas cheer, but also connect with the community during an important time of year.
Shoalhaven Fire Control Centre's Inspector Bradley Collins said the Santa Runs are mainly about bringing joy to the community,
"It's an opportunity for the kids to see Santa," he said. "The majority of the brigades are very community-minded and very community-connected.
"The communities do support a lot of the brigades in a lot of the stuff that they do, fundraising and the like.
"The Santa Runs are kind of the brigades' way of giving back to the community at a time of year when there is heightened awareness."
Summer can be a dangerous time in Australia and the Santa Runs provide the perfect opportunity for the brigades to do some community engagement.
"Talking to the residents, making sure that they're prepared for the warmer months," Mr Collins said about the runs and fire advice they provide.
"Obviously, we did have rain recently, but we're potentially in for a warmer, drier summer.
"So, just a general reminder for residents, and particularly coming into the holiday season for holidaymakers, to be vigilant and stay up to date.
Here are the details of some local RFS Santa runs:
Conjola RFS Santa run
Wednesday, December 13 [Fishermans Paradise] and Thursday, December 14 [Conjola]
Santa on Wednesday will be leaving the Fishermans Paradise station at 4pm. Wave to Santa while he is being driven around the village. Then you can meet at the station to get some lollies and have a chat
The first stop at the Conjola event on December 14 is Porters Creek Road at 4pm - just off the highway to the left
Then at Hoylake Park, Narrawallee Creek Road, Ingenia and then to the park at the eastern end of Holiday Haven Caravan park at about 5.15pm
Santa in the Village
Saturday, December 16
Volunteers from Milton Rural Fire Service cannot keep their secret any longer Santa will be joining them again on the firetruck this Christmas to help them spread some Christmas cheer through the community The schedule is:
3pm Porter CCT Milton,
4.14pm Narrawallee Park Leo Drive,
5pm Matron Porter Reserve Narrawallee and
5.45pm Mollymook Beach near the surf lifesaving club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.