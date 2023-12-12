Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Santa is coming to town thanks to his many Rural Fire Service helpers

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 12 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa Claus is coming to town with the NSW RFS. Picture by Adam McLean
Santa Claus is coming to town with the NSW RFS. Picture by Adam McLean

Every Christmas, families across the region head out to the front of their houses to see their local Rural Fire Service [RFS] brigade's Santa Run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.