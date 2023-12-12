Milton Ulladulla Times
Lifesavers continue to stress the important swim between the flags message

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 12 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:30pm
Volunteers from the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club are here to keep us safe and want you to swim between the flags. Picture supplied
Volunteers from the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club are here to keep us safe and want you to swim between the flags. Picture supplied

Captain of the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club, Adam Woodward, says he can't stress the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags, under the watchful eye of the lifesavers, to ensure people's safety enough.

