Lifesavers continue to stress the important swim between the flags message

Captain of the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club, Adam Woodward, says he can't stress the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags, under the watchful eye of the lifesavers, to ensure people's safety enough.
"We are there to look after you and it breaks our hearts when we hear of the unnecessary tragedies on our coast," he said.
"It is going to be a very hot summer which creates the problem of many people going for a cooling-off dip in the evening."
His plea comes after five teenagers had to be rushed to hospital after a mass rescue where eight people got caught in a rip at Austinmer Beach yesterday evening [Monday December 11] after 7pm.
Captain Woodward says such rescues will always happen despite warnings.
He provided a few important safety points to keep in mind.
"Don't swim alone, try to stay in waist deep water, keep your feet on the bottom and stay close to shore," Captain Woodward said.
"Unfortunately, the smoothest part of the surf is often the rip area. If you do get caught in a rip, stay calm, float and wave your arms for assistance. Swim left or right to get out of the rip.
"If you are on the beach and see a swimmer in distress and waving their arms, ring 000 and advise nearby board riders, they do many rescues at un patrolled beaches."
South Mollymook will be patrolled every day of summer up to Australia Day.
Volunteer Mollymook Surf Club lifesavers patrol weekends and public holidays with paid lifeguards, provided by Shoalhaven Council, patrolling week days.
Captain Woodward said all the club's volunteer lifesavers had gone through the annual preseason reassessment program to ensure they are all up-to-date with the latest techniques of rescue, resuscitation, first aid and beach management.
"We are very proud of the dedication and commitment of our volunteers both on the beach and behind the scenes," he said
"Unfortunately we can't patrol all the beaches 24/7, although we do offer a 24/7 emergency rescue service for urgent rescues.
"We ask a favour of locals and accommodation providers to make sure you advise visiting friends, relatives and guests on the importance of swimming at a patrolled beach and between the flags.
"Don't become a tragic statistic -when on the beach if you have any questions or want advice please come and talk to us, we are there for you."
