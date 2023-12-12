High praise for Shoalhaven's Sydney Swans player Maddy Collier

There has been huge praise for Nowra's Maddy Collier and her contribution to the Sydney Swans AFLW team, despite her missing the entire season due to injury.
The former Nowra High School student has been named club person of the year for her leadership shown and off the field.
Collier was unable to play in 2023 after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee before the season began.
But that did not stop her having a big impact on the team that reached the semi-finals in just its second year in the AFLW competition.
One of the club's coaches, Colin O'Riordan, said despite not being able to play Collier's "impact reverberates throughout the entire organisation.
"She epitomises what professionalism, dedication and resilience look like," he said.
"She's always one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave.
"She consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty and contributes to the club's success in ways that often go unnoticed."
O'Riordan said there were no complaints from Collier when the ACL injury ended her season before it even started.
"Instead she put her head down, got to work, and set an example for resilience that resonated throughout the entire squad."
It reflected the sort of dedication and determination that resulted in Collier being one of the first players signed by the Swans when they joined the AFLW competition in 2022, and also saw her named one of three co-captains.
Unfortunately injury again limited her game time in 2022, before a fresh injured ruled her out of the 2023 season.
However Collier said she was looking forward to returning to the field in 2024, armed with lessons learnt during the season just completed.
She said she was fortunate to have a role in the coaches' box during the season, teaching her a different perspective of the game.
"That was one of my priorities, to make sure I was still learning even though I couldn't play," she said.
Collier started playing AFL with the Nowra Blues as a junior, after watching her brother Sam play.
She has been part of the AFLW since the competition started in 2017, making history as the the first NSW or ACT player to sign with the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
She signed on with the West Coast Eagles when they joined the AFLW competition in 2020, and after two seasons was given the opportunity to join expansion club the Sydney Swans - the side she had supported as a youngster.
