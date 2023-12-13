Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Time to thank council staff for fixing damage to popular reserve walkway

By Staff Reporters
December 13 2023 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven City Council often gets criticism from all sections of the community, including the media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.