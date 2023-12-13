Time to thank council staff for fixing damage to popular reserve walkway

Shoalhaven City Council often gets criticism from all sections of the community, including the media.
However, it's time to give council a pat on the back for its efforts to fix a local reserve.
The Ulladulla Community Forum, in late October, wrote a letter to council about the poor state of Narrawallee's Garrad Biodiversity Reserve walkway.
The forum wanted the walkway to be assessed and repaired as it had become a trip hazard
Council officers assessed and repaired the damaged walkway.
"It has been refurbished and repaired to a better standard than its original installation," a forum spokesperson said.
The walkway was lifted, new steel and treated timber underpinnings were put in and the walkway was repaired or replaced.
The forum contacted council to express their thanks.
Now there has been another environmental vandalism matter.
A keen amateur bird watcher/photographer, reports that the signage alerting people to be careful around endangered bird habitat has been ripped out of the ground - see above.
"It is so sad that this is happening to this very important endangered bird habitat," the resident said.
Council has been contacted about the matter.
