Shoalhaven Animal shelter still needs foster carers for adults dogs

The Shoalhaven Animal Shelter is still in need of foster carers for adult dogs.
When the cost of living and rental crisis started to hit Shoalhaven residents early this year, the Nowra Hill shelter was overburdened with dogs and in a rare move called people from all over the Shoalhaven to become foster carers for dogs.
Weeks later, the need for foster carers, particularly for adults, remains.
"Unfortunately having a dog is a luxury item now," shelter acting manager Sharon Johnson said at the time.
She believed the rental and rising cost of living crisis contributed to the situation.
"People can't find anywhere to live - if they have got a dog," she said about another of her theories for the influx.
The shelter has a list of requirements people need to meet before they are allowed to foster a dog.
The dog stays in the shelter's name, the foster is the secondary "owner", a tag will have both the shelter's and the foster carer's number, a property inspection is carried out before accepting an application, fosters must bring their dog [if they have one] for a meet and greet and the whole family [adults and children] must also come in to meet their potential foster dog.
"We also do three-week checks - we just don't go 'here is your dog' and forget about it," Sharon said.
"We also supply everything - food, bedding toys and bowls - everything.
"There is no financial outlay to be a foster carer and dogs are already vaccinated - we do their flea treatment and worming as well."
Go to https://www.facebook.com/shoalhavenanimalshelter and click on the "featured" section on the page to see all the dogs.
Best to make contact first on Facebook and a meeting with your potential foster can be arranged - you get to choose which dog you want to foster and it's a Shoalhaven-wide initiative meaning people in the Milton/Ulladulla area can take part.
