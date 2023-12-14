Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

People urged to take safety precautions when swimming in national parks

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 14 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Before you rush into the water, stop and check for hazards such as large waves, rips, changing water depths and rocks. Picture supplied
Before you rush into the water, stop and check for hazards such as large waves, rips, changing water depths and rocks. Picture supplied

All swimmers and beachgoers are urged to stay safe when cooling down at a South Coast based national park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.