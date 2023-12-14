People urged to take safety precautions when swimming in national parks

All swimmers and beachgoers are urged to stay safe when cooling down at a South Coast based national park.
The summer holidays are by far the busiest time in all of NSW's coastal national parks, and being safe around beaches and waterways can be the difference between life and death.
This summer the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Surf Life Saving Club, like Mollymook are calling on beachgoers to keep water safety top of mind, and go to beachsafe.org.au for helpful resources on how to stay safe including how to spot a rip.
The vast majority of beaches in national parks are remote and unpatrolled.
Many do not have mobile phone reception and according to the NPWS it may take time for help to arrive.
NPWS Executive Director Deon van Rensburg said people need to follow the safety advice they are given.
"National park visitors have suffered life changing injuries or died near dangerous waterways or in dangerous surf when they ignore warnings. Please know what to do if something goes wrong," he said.
Before you rush into the water, stop and check for hazards such as large waves, rips, changing water depths and rocks.
The safest place to swim is at a patrolled beach, between the flags.
NSW's national parks are also home to some spectacular waterfalls and waterways, and the same warnings are in place. Visitors must adhere to all safety signage, take care around steep cliffs, unstable surfaces and loose and slippery rocks.
Visit Surf Life Saving Australia for more information on surf safety and NPWS for advice on water safety in national parks.
