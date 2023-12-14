Call for a "cone of silence" over cleared nature site to be lifted

Residents in Little Valley Way want "a cone of silence" from Shoalhaven City Council over a now barren former nature site - they want answers and a solution.
The site in Little Forest was cleared over a year ago and no work to rehabilitate the site has been carried out.
Many hundreds of native trees and all native vegetation were removed in one day, according to information the Milton Ulladulla Times received.
Residents now have "a disintegrating muddy road which can be impossible after rainfall, and seven crossings of triple high-power electricity wires stretching over the road, which is the only entry and exit road in this bushfire prone area".
A spokesperson for Shoalhaven City Council explained why work at the site was delayed.
"The project has been temporarily delayed due to issues between the landowner and a previous contractor," the spokesperson said.
"Council has received confirmation that a new contractor has been engaged and they are due to resume work once the parties are satisfied with the proposed work plan."
Council has also issued various directives.
"A Clean-Up Directive that involves the short and long-term actions to be taken to prevent a pollution incident, and an order to complete the road works in accordance with the development approval, have been issued by council and will be followed up in due course," the spokesperson said.
The Milton Ulladulla Times will continue to follow this issue up - watch this space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.