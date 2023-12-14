Photographers once again develop their top quality competition entries

The Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's November theme for its digital projected image (DPI) competition was 'Macro'.
The club as usual also had an open category section.
DPI 'macro' and 'open' entries were submitted and forwarded to judge Andrew Haysom.
Andrew sees himself as a photographer first, Photoshop "junkie" second and has been dabbling into the world of digital art for a few years now.
A fairly late convert to photography, he bought his first DSLR in 2011 and is basically self-taught but has progressed to developing and delivering beginner photography and Photoshop classes in the local area.
While Andrew loves photographing anything, he is particularly inspired by nature and wildlife.
One of his major interests is bird photography and he enjoys having his images used in ways that support environmentally positive causes.
Andrew is a member of Artists Down Under, a group of digital artists who self-publish their own magazine each month containing digital art from group members and articles, including a monthly Photoshop article which Andrew contributes.
The magazines can be seen here. https://issuu.com/andrewhaysom/stacks/dcac0fa804c84de89b2d3cccd836aa97
Andrew's photography and digital art can be seen on Flickr and on his website. https://www.flickr.com/photos/ajhaysom/ https://andrewhaysom.myportfolio.com/
Club members assembled at the Milton Ulladulla Bowling Club recently to view the judge's report and celebrate the awarded entries.
Images of the Month
The "Theme Photo of the Month" was awarded to Charlie Foreman, with his photo titled 'Let There Be Light'.
The winner of the "Open Photo of the Month" was Nicoline Kronast with her photo titled 'XFactor at Porters Creek Dam'.
Club members celebrated a year of wonderful photography and camaraderie at the Christmas Dinner held at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club recently.
The club's first photographic competition for 2024 has the theme 'Feelings'.
Entries will be in print with a judging evening on February 26 2024.
Future 2024 competitions include 'Monochrome' DPI in March, 'Still Life' print in April, 'Portraits' DPI in May and 'Silhouettes' print in June.
If these themes appeal to you, please attend one of our meetings to get more information or review our website.
The club has a broad range of membership covering novice photographers, skilled snappers and even some professionals.
The group's skilled members regularly hold 'learning' evenings to share expertise and knowledge.
About the club
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month (6.30pm) with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night.
Meetings are held at the Milton Ulladulla Bowling Club, St Vincent Street, Ulladulla with visitors more than welcome.
Visit the website http://www.miltonulladullacameraclub.asn.au for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.