High-achieving students help Ulladulla High storm up the HSC ranks

Ulladulla High School students have produced amazing efforts when it comes to today's [Thursday December 14] HSC results.
Analysis from the NSW Department of Education, which is based on Band 6's and the percentage of the HSC 2023 cohort securing a Band 6, shows Ulladulla has moved up 267 places from 502 last year to 235 this year.
Almost six percent of Ulladulla High's HSC class of 2023 secured a Band 6.
The likes of Manny Kneeshaw and William Stewart were among the school's high achievers.
Manny was named in the NSW Education Department's Top Achievers List [top 20 in the state in a subject].
Manny was the second best-performed student in NSW for Earth and Environmental Science.
His Band 6 results were in Earth and Environmental Science and Visual Arts with an ATAR of 94.95.
Manny got up at 6am this morning [Thursday] to see how he went and was happy with what he saw.
Manny said he was surprised by his overall results.
"I was not expecting that either," he said about being the second best-performed student in NSW for Earth and Environmental Science.
Manny said he was a bit stressed about what his results would be.
"It's a relief to see that I went well," he said.
Manny wants to work in the environmental policy area in the future.
The high-achieving 18-year-old said he is looking at environmental policy because environmental issues are one of the most important matters we face today and into the future.
Manny hopes to continue his studies at Monash University.
William Stewart was another student who achieved impressive results.
William was named in the department's All-Rounders List [Band 6 or over 90 in five or more subjects].
William's HSC subjects that he received Band 6 in were Biology, English Advanced, Legal Studies, Mathematics Advanced and Textiles and Design.
"I had no idea what to expect and I am stoked," William said about his results.
Hard work was the main reason why William achieved what he did.
"I spent a lot of time in my room studying for months," William said about what he did to get so many Band 6's and an ATAR of 97.75.
William, with his school study commitments now over has been working, relaxing and catching up with friends
In February the 18-year-old will start studying for a Bachelor of Politics Philosophy and Economics at ANU.
He aims to work for the United Nations in the future.
William said he was a bit stressed by the pressure placed on him by the HSC, but used the stress as a "motivator".
Ellie Barnes, Bella Brown, Estella Campbell, Ben Clough, Lilly Coombes, Marlo Fegent, Sienna Flynn, Karla Jones, Manny Kneeshaw, Phoebe Potter, Toby Roberts, Bam Rogers, William Stewart and Olive Wilson were all named on the department's Distinguished Achievers List [Band 6 or over 90 in one or more subjects].
