Treading Lightly pushes for a sustainable season wrap-up

Did you know that an extra 30 per cent of rubbish is generated and discarded during the festive period compared to the rest of the year?
But fear not, for our community has been busy offering solutions to reduce this seasonal waste.
As the year winds down and holiday festivities commence, it's essential to keep in mind the environmental impact associated with the season of giving.
Tapping into the wisdom of the Treading Lightly ReGen youth ambassadors, residents were recently encouraged to get creative with their Christmas decorations.
A Sustainable Christmas Decoration workshop, organised by Karina and Manu, drew in more than 40 eager participants at the Treading Lightly Hub space in Milton.
Attendees learned new skills and adorned their homes with sustainable, reused, and recyclable items.
In the spirit of sustainable giving, the Treading Lightly community also came together for a clothes swap in Milton last week.
In these financially challenging times, the event offered an alternative to fast fashion - participants swapped preloved clothing, contributing to an eco-friendly shopping experience.
The clothes swap captured the essence of holiday spirit, with community members exchanging not just clothes but also ideas for a more sustainable future.
And let's not forget the tireless efforts of the Treading Lightly Tidy team in 2023.
Comprising passionate community members, this team dedicated more than 325 hours to clean up 10 locations around the region.
Their hard work resulted in the removal of a staggering 817kg of waste from our beautiful Yuin country.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who joined the Treading Lightly Tidy initiative on the first Sunday of each month, contributing to the cleanliness and preservation of our town.
As we bid farewell to 2023, let's carry the lessons of sustainability into the new year, ensuring that our community continues to thrive while treading lightly on our environment.
