Probus club members cruise into Christmas break

A cruise and theatre were among the most recent highlights enjoyed by Ulladulla and District Probus Club members.
In fact, the club members experienced a very busy run into the Christmas holiday period.
The final monthly meeting for the year on December 8 gave club members the chance to catch up in a friendly and relaxed environment as they reflected on the many activities in recent months.
These included a cruise aboard the "Brilliance of the Seas" in October to Vanuatu and New Caledonia, and 17 members attended the Oliver stage production at the Milton Theatre on November 12.
Members who participated in a car navigation trial on November 15 were treated to a tour of the Ulladulla Men's Shed and a morning tea of scones and cream.
Meanwhile, the Fine Dining Special Interest Group met at Bannister's Pavilion on November 16.
The monthly meeting on December 8 was addressed Peter Dorrell from the Ulladulla Men's Shed who explained the activities of the Men's Shed including answers to the questions of what, why and how?
The meeting was followed by a Christmas lunch at the Dunn Lewis Centre.
The club members are now looking to 2024 with a planned trip to Orange and Mayfield Gardens in April. There are now 24 starters but room for more.
Due the unavailability of the Jenolan Caves at this time the trip will be shortened by one day with a corresponding reduction in cost.
The monthly barbecue functions will resume on the Friday of the the third week in February 2024.
Monthly meetings, held on the second Friday of each month, will also resume in February.
For details of each of the events, and meetings which are held at the Ulladulla Bowling Club upstairs meeting room (9.30 am second Friday of each month), and all events such as those noted here, please contact the club by email on ulladullaprobus@gmail.com or via Probus Club of Ulladulla and Districts Inc. P.O. Box 532 Ulladulla, 2539.
