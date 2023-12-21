Milton Ulladulla Times
Probus club members cruise into Christmas break

By Staff Reporter
Updated December 21 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:17pm
Peter Dorrell explaining the activities of the Men's Shed to Ulladulla Probus members. Picture supplied
Peter Dorrell explaining the activities of the Men's Shed to Ulladulla Probus members. Picture supplied

A cruise and theatre were among the most recent highlights enjoyed by Ulladulla and District Probus Club members.

