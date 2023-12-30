Man drowns on South Coast beach

A man has drowned at Conjola Beach, north of Mollymook.
It brings the summer coastal drowning figure in NSW to seven and the confirmed total since Christmas Eve to five.
The Surf Life Saving NSW State Operations Centre was alerted to the situation not long after 4pm where a male, described as in his 40s, was pulled from the water unconscious and not breathing by members of the public.
Conjola Beach is an unpatrolled location a significant distance from patrolled beaches at Sussex Inlet to the north and Mollymook in the south.
SLSNSW South Coast Support Operations assets responded and arrived on scene to assist NSW Police with resuscitation attempts. Paramedics later declared the man deceased at the scene.
It is the third critical incident in less than a week for the region after a man was pulled from the water at Culburra Beach, east of Nowra, and was transported to Shoalhaven Hospital following CPR attempts by patrol members of Nowra-Culburra SLSC in a life critical condition on December 24.
Meanwhile, an incident further north has just been brought to closure by patrol members from Kiama Downs SLSC who responded to reports of two people in distress in the ocean called in through the SLSNSW State Operations Centre. One was able to self rescue while a second was rescued by patrol members in an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB).
Paramedics assessed the second person on the beach and they were deemed free to leave without assistance.
Ahead of New Years, Surf Life Saving NSW is asking holiday makers along the NSW coastline to be extremely wary of swimming at unpatrolled locations.
