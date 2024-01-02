Milton/Ulladulla Red Cross Emergency Services team is after more volunteers

The highly respected Milton/Ulladulla Red Cross Emergency Services [EMS] team is looking for more volunteers
The group has over 25 members who support communities before, during and after an emergency but is always looking for more volunteers.
The Red Cross emergency services program aims to support individuals and communities to cope with and manage the psychosocial impacts of emergencies.
Emergency Services Team members assist with the RediPlan program and Pillow Case program to help with preparedness before an emergency, assist with psychological first aid and register/find/reunite with family and friends during a disaster via the Red Cross Recovery program after a disaster.
If you would like to join our EMS team or would like any further information please contact the group's team leader by email joycelynbowles@gmail.com.
"It's a very good group with wonderful people," Joycelyn said in a previous interview with the Milton Ulladulla Times.
Team members also take a load of Trauma Teddies when they are sent out on placements to give to people in need.
The EMS team would like to wish everyone a safe and happy 2024.
