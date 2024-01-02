Ulladulla medical centre welcomes specialist gastroenterologist

The Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre would like to welcome specialist gastroenterologist Dr George Emerak into its ranks.
He will be visiting the centre weekly with his next visit on January 18.
Dr. Emerak brings the entire services from his Gastrointestinal Health Centre in Sydney and will consult on all general Gastrointestinal and gut health problems.
A referral from your doctor is required.
For Bookings call 1300 580 239 and for more information visit https://www.centreforgastrointestinalhealth.com.au/ or call the Ulladulla Endoscopy Centre on 4455 5422.
Dr Ermerak is an interventional gastroenterologist, who has honed his expertise in major referral hospitals in Brisbane and Sydney.
He is a member of the Gastroenterology Society of Australia, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and is a Fellow of the Royal Australian College of Physicians.
Dr Ermerak prioritises preventive medicine and holistic healthcare alongside advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures.
His specialties include bowel cancer screening and advanced polypectomy.
Dr Ermerak is committed to patient care, he advocates for comprehensive healthcare solutions while excelling in delivering quality interventions.
His appointment is good news and comes after concerns were raised about difficulties in getting local doctors to the region.
