Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook surf lifesavers lead an impressive list of award winners

By Staff Reporter
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:29pm, first published January 3 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Austin OAM at a cheque presentation. Picture supplied/file
Rodney Austin OAM at a cheque presentation. Picture supplied/file

Rodney Austin OAM, Keith Claxton, and Ivan Johnson from the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club headed an impressive list of award winners recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.