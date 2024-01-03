Mollymook surf lifesavers lead an impressive list of award winners

Rodney Austin OAM, Keith Claxton, and Ivan Johnson from the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club headed an impressive list of award winners recently.
Their efforts were recognised recently by the Surf Life Saving NSW when a host of NSW surf lifesavers were awarded the National Medal, as well as Second Clasps and First Clasps for their sustained service and commitment to surf life saving.
Established in 1975 as a military recognition award, the National Medal has since branched out into government and voluntary organisations and is now Australia's most-awarded civil medal.
The National Medal is awarded to individuals on behalf of the Governor-General of Australia, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC [Retd] and recognises long and diligent service in organisations that are dedicated to protecting life and property at a degree of risk to their members.
National Medals can also be awarded to those who risk their lives or safety to protect or assist the community in the enforcement of the law or in times of emergency or natural disaster.
Surf Life Saving NSW President, Peter Agnew would like to congratulate the NSW recipients.
"We are very lucky as a gazetted emergency service to be supported by more than 76,000 dedicated and passionate members, and this honour, in a way, is a testament to their commitment to the movement and their character as individuals."
The Mollymook SLSC award winners were:
National Medal - second clasp [35 years
Rodney Austin OAM
Keith Claxton
Ivan Johnson
National medal - first clasp [25 years]
Keith Claxton
George Kolek
Kevin Whitford
National Medal [15 years]
Brian Gallagher
David Johnson
Susanne Whitford
National medal - [15 years]
Bruce O'Sullivan
