Lots to do in the Ulladulla region - so get out and have some fun!

Looks like the start of the New Year is the time to get out, have fun and enjoy want the region has to offer.
Shoalhaven City Council has organised a heap of holiday activities to enjoy and the popular Milton Showground Market is also on this weekend.
Here are some things to keep you, your family and friends busy.
Milton Showground Market
Saturday January 6
Set in the grounds of the Milton Showground. This beautiful market has over 70 stalls selling lovely handmade craft, clothing, pottery, candles, babies' items, dogs coats, local honey, sourdough bread, fresh produce a great range of collectables, vintage clothing and more. Come along and browse the market, grab a coffee, Dutch pancakes or donuts and stay for lunch. Something for everyone to enjoy in beautiful Milton. The Milton Lions club will also have their barbeque operating at this market with yummy bacon & egg rolls and sausage, onion sangas. A great day out for the whole family. Market starts at 9am and finishes at 2pm
Pop-up Activities
Hello Yoga
Based on the ancient practice of Vinyasa yoga, this class focuses on balance, strength, flexibility and power by flowing. Suitable for those who practice regularly and brand-new participants. Register and secure your place today. At Mollymook Beach Reserve - Mitchell Parade, Mollymook from January 10, 17 and 24 - it's free and starts at 10am
Registration is required. Phone Ulladulla Leisure Centre to secure your place. Contact: 4444 881
Pop-up Library bootcamps and Craft Activities
Escape into books and crafts at these beautiful locations! Shoalhaven Libraries brings you a pop-up library and free craft activities for all ages. Drop in between 10 am - 12 pm. Bookings are not required. At Mollymook Beach Reserve - Mitchell Parade, Mollymook on January 17 from 10am to 2pm. Contact: 4429 3705
Bootcamps
Enjoy the outdoors as you challenge your fitness level and reap the benefits of this ultimate workout. A fun and challenging combination of cardiovascular drills and resistance training that is adaptable to all fitness levels. Join us rain, hail, or shine! Bookings required. Contact: 4444 8811
Mollymook Beach Reserve - Mitchell Parade, Mollymook
January 12 and 19 6am | Free
January 9, 16 and 23 JAN 6pm | free
Kids Library Activities
Tay Tay Bracelets (Eight - 15 years)
Calling all Swifties! Join us for an hour of bracelet making, music, and a selfie with cardboard Tay Tay. Ulladulla Civic Centre - Princes Highway, Ulladulla
January 10 from 10.30 am | Free
"Crafternoon "(five - 12 years )
Come to the library to get crafty, creative, and have fun! What will you make? The only limit is your imagination! Ulladulla Library - Princes Highway, Ulladulla
January 15 from 3pm - 4.30 pm | free
Robot Craze (five to 12 years)
Have you ever wondered what a wild robot can do? Come along and find out! Turn a Sphero into a Battle Bot, program Dash, and teach an Ozobot to write your name. Ulladulla Library - Princes Highway, Ulladulla.
January 25 10.30 am | Free
Louie Joyce Workshop: Pokemon Drawing (five - 12 years)
Unleash your child's creativity with our Pokémon drawing class. Let them learn, create, and have fun with these adorable characters.
Ulladulla Library - Princes Highway, Ulladulla January 24 from 3pm | Free
