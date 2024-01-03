Lots to do in the Ulladulla region - so get out and have some fun!

Set in the grounds of the Milton Showground. This beautiful market has over 70 stalls selling lovely handmade craft, clothing, pottery, candles, babies' items, dogs coats, local honey, sourdough bread, fresh produce a great range of collectables, vintage clothing and more. Come along and browse the market, grab a coffee, Dutch pancakes or donuts and stay for lunch. Something for everyone to enjoy in beautiful Milton. The Milton Lions club will also have their barbeque operating at this market with yummy bacon & egg rolls and sausage, onion sangas. A great day out for the whole family. Market starts at 9am and finishes at 2pm