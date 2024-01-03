Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Lots to do in the Ulladulla region - so get out and have some fun!

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 4 2024 - 8:34am, first published January 3 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The popular Milton Market is also on this weekend. Picture supplied
The popular Milton Market is also on this weekend. Picture supplied

Looks like the start of the New Year is the time to get out, have fun and enjoy want the region has to offer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.