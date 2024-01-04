Time to have your say on council's coastal management plan

People have until February 2 to send feedback in on Shoalhaven City Council's Open Coast and Jervis Bay Coastal Management Program [CMP].
Council is currently developing Coastal Management Programs (CMPs) across the Shoalhaven to plan for the future of the Shoalhaven's coastline and estuaries, in accordance with the Coastal Management Act and wants feedback from the public.
In the Milton/Ulladulla area, the draft plan covers the area of coastline from Rennies Beach in the north to North Durras Beach in the south,
It includes the following beaches: Rennies Beach Racecourse Beach Burrill Beach Wairo Beach Bawley Beach Cormorant Beach Gannet Beach Kioloa Beach Merry Beach Depot Beach and North Durras Beach.
These areas also include a collection of longer, more exposed beaches in the north, that transitions into a series of smaller pocket beaches in the south that are punctuated by discrete headland features and coastal bluffs.
Notable headlands mentioned in the CMP include Dolphin Point, Bawley Point, Murramarang Point, O'Hara Head and Snapper Point. Key Environmental Features The coastline in the LAP is intersected by the estuaries of Burrill Lake, Lake Tabourie, Meroo Lake, Willinga Lake, Termeil Creek, and Cormorant Lagoon.
Council provides action plans and action descriptions for various locations on its feeback page.
For example:
Rennies Beach
Action Name - Maintain, repair, upgrade, and rationalise beach access tracks.
Action Description - Maintain, repair, upgrade, and rationalise beach access tracks at this location, as detailed in the findings of the Shoalhaven Beaches Asset Management Strategy and
Racecourse Beach
Action Name - Investigate land use planning options to provide enhanced protection to the local dune system.
Action Description - Investigate land use planning options for improved coastal and environmental management
Information for the other beaches is detailed in the draft plan - so have a look at and then have your say - at https://bit.ly/scc-OpenCoastJBCMP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.