Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

A parallel healing of heroes and horses showcased in documentary

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated January 5 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horse Aid Curator and professional horseman Scott Brodie. Picture by Michael Booth
Horse Aid Curator and professional horseman Scott Brodie. Picture by Michael Booth

An equine therapy unlike most and based in Kangaroo Valley paired returned serviceman and first responders with retired race horses to assist in returning to normal lives while living with PTSD.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.