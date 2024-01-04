Blessing of the Fleet's Taste of the Sea fundraiser sure sounds delicious

The Taste of the Sea Ulladulla event is a wonderful opportunity for locals and visitors alike to come together and celebrate the rich fishing heritage of the area.
This event serves as a fundraiser for the Blessing of the Fleet Festival, a tradition that dates back to 1957 and is an important part of the Milton/Ulladulla community.
The Taste of the Sea is also a great way to launch the beginning of the Easter festivities that are planned for 2024.
The festivities start with the Blessing of the Fleet Ball held on March 23 and the Blessing of the Fleet Festival held on Easter Sunday, March 31 2024.
At the Taste of the Sea event, guests can sample some of the freshest and most delicious seafood from the local fishing community, as well as enjoy a taste of some of the best seafood that Australia has to offer.
There will be live entertainment throughout the night, with plenty of opportunities to dance and enjoy the festive atmosphere.
In addition to the seafood, there will be a strong focus on Italian culture, with local chefs showcasing their skills and preparing some of the best Italian dishes using the freshest ingredients available.
The event, at Oceans Vibe, Ulladulla, is on Saturday, February 10 from 5.30 pm to 10pm.
Go to https://www.stickytickets.com.au/axgik/taste_of_the_sea_ulladulla.aspx to buy tickets or head to https://www.facebook.com/ulladullablessingofthefleet.
All proceeds from the evening will go towards organising the 2024 Blessing of Fleet Festival.
The Taste of the Sea event is a fantastic opportunity to experience the unique blend of Australian and Italian cuisine that makes Ulladulla such a special place.
So come and join us at Taste of the Sea Ulladulla for a day of delicious food, lively entertainment, and a celebration of our local fishing heritage.
Festival organiser Maria Lavalle would like to thank our generous sponsors for the Taste of the Sea event.
The sponsors are:
Ulladulla Fishermen's co op
Sydney fish market
McDonalds Ulladulla
Ocean Vibe Ulladulla
BSP Accounting
Ray White Real Estate Ulladulla
Gwylo
Carlos Italian Restorante Seafood & Bar
Southern Bricks and pavers
Emmersons on Main
Allure On Ocean Motel
