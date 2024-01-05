Friends, businesses and community members rally around baker following fire

Jasper Peel wants to say thank-you to everyone helping him recover from a recent fire.
The well-known baker cannot make use of his Milton-based kitchen anymore because the building was damaged in the same fire that destroyed Dirty Laundry.
His friends set up a Go Fund Me Page to help with his recovery - go https://www.gofundme.com/f/jasper-peel-bakery-damaged-by-fire? to make a donation.
Jasper said it was amazing to see how much damage was left to the building he operates from despite it not being the starting point of the actual fire.
"Due to food safety reasons the building is a no-go area," he said.
With the premises out of action, the managers of Cupitt's Estate have offered Jasper the use of an area to use at the winery.
He is currently in the process of transferring his equipment out to the winery and hopes to be back baking as soon as possible.
Jasper, once he has everything operational, will be baking seven days a week to catch up with things like orders and the loss of trade.
