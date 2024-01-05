Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Friends, businesses and community members rally around baker following fire

By Damian McGill
Updated January 9 2024 - 8:05am, first published January 5 2024 - 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Peel wants to say thank-you to everyone who is helping him recover from a recent fire. Picture supplied
Jasper Peel wants to say thank-you to everyone who is helping him recover from a recent fire. Picture supplied

Jasper Peel wants to say thank-you to everyone helping him recover from a recent fire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.