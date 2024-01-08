Case of mistaken identity for newly refurbished award-winning bakery

A flutter of concern regarding a popular local business briefly hit the social media pages recently.
Some residents raised concerns about award-winning Burrill Lake business Lagom Bakery being forced to close.
However, this was a case of mistaken identity and was a bakery of the same name located in the US.
Burrill Lake's Lagom Bakery is still open and recently undertook a "facelift".
Prepping for a busy summer visited by tourists and locals alike, the new space enhances customer ease and experience.
Two lines, the opportunity to browse retail goods and connect with the store and staff in new ways awaits customers.
Working with local builders and trades, the transformation took place over just a few days - bumping in custom shelving, complete with bagel and baguette pegs), a sprawling glass cabinet, benches and a stunning plywood wall.
A feature black wall allows the bread to 'pop', with glimpses of the beautiful Burrill Lake in the background.
Moruya coffee suppliers, Guerilla Roasters, installed a fresh machine, adding to the new look.
The bakery is located in 98 McDonald Parade, Burrill Lake.
