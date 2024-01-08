Milton Ulladulla Times
Salvos thank South Coast residents for contributing to successful toy drive

By Staff Reporters
January 8 2024 - 3:15pm
Salvos thank South Coast residents for successful toy drive. Picture supplied
Salvos thank South Coast residents for successful toy drive. Picture supplied

The 2023 Christmas spirit was on full display in the South Coast and Illawarra, with residents contributing to the more than 3500 gifts generously donated to The Salvation Army and NGM Group's Christmas Toy Drive Appeal from regional NSW.

