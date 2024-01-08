Salvos thank South Coast residents for contributing to successful toy drive

The 2023 Christmas spirit was on full display in the South Coast and Illawarra, with residents contributing to the more than 3500 gifts generously donated to The Salvation Army and NGM Group's Christmas Toy Drive Appeal from regional NSW.
For the first time the Illawarra and South Coast's Greater Bank branches participated as collection points, joining the Newcastle Permanent Building Society's annual appeal following the merger of the two organisations under the NGM Group banner last year.
Barbie dolls featured in the thousands of donations, along with ever-popular miniature cars and interactive toys for babies and toddlers, and vouchers, sporting equipment and books for older kids and teenagers.
Salvation Army Public Relations and Community Engagement Manager Rod Dibley said the Salvos were thankful for the support they have received from South Coast and Illawarra residents.
"It's always heart-warming to see not just the number of gifts that have been donated, but that people also put thought into what it is they are selecting," Mr Dibley said.
"With cost-of-living on the rise it's tough out there for a lot of people, so to see so many still open their hearts and make that donation is truly appreciated.
"Last year we had more people reach out to the Salvos for help than we have previously seen, so the need was high, and these gifts ensured that thousands of kids did not miss out on Christmas Day."
Greater Bank Chief Distribution Officer Emma Brokate said that Greater Bank was thrilled to be on board, with need in the region even higher last year.
"It means a lot to Greater Bank to be able to take part and contribute to such wonderful donation numbers," Ms Brokate said.
"We're very proud to be able support the Salvos, but we couldn't do it without the generosity of the community.
"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who contributed to putting smiles on so many young faces on Christmas."
