The torque of the town, ShowMow's twilight lawnmower races return this January

A rip starter of a race returns to Bomaderry this month, with the ShowMow twilight lawnmower races fast approaching.
ShowMo Racing president Taylor Lynch said following the inaugural 2023 races, the club is expecting a big turn out this year and are working on a bigger show at the HQ TRACK on Bolong Road, Bomaderry.
Gates open at 2pm on Saturday, January 27 and each ticket holder will receive entry into the lucky door prize, a wheelbarrow full of gear from the events sponsors including major sponsor, Burson Autoparts in South Nowra.
Pushmower races will return for an in-between event, which Ms Lynch said was a surprise hit last year that ended up holding about 30 heats.
"We'll have a motor show and shine event with trucks, rally cars, classic and modern cars, and motorbikes which is $5 entry," Ms Lynch said.
"All of that money goes to local charity, KidsFix, they donate money to sick children and that money stays in the Shoalhaven.
"We'll have merch and display tents from our sponsors, Shoalhaven Heads fire brigade are coming along, Bendigo Bank are sponsoring free face painting, there's a free jumping castle, Rotary are on board for the barbecue, and a pork and grill stand and coffee van."
As a family friendly, alcohol free event, and Ms Lynch said they're able to bring people from all different walks of life together and create a family focussed, community event.
The club meets each week to work on their racing mowers, while the twilight races allows the public to get involved and see what the club is about.
"We have a juniors class where kids can race from 8 years of age and over and an over 55s class as well to make sure they aren't thrown in with the young hooligans," Ms Lynch said.
"We also started an arm called Motorvate with Caresouth and Peter Johnston to give people with disabilities the ability to race as well, sop they'll be at the twilight races and race hydro mowers."
Tickets for the event are $10, and entry for children under 12 is free however a ticket must still be purchased, for ticket information click here.
