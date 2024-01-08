HMAS Voyager survivor remembers his shipmates each and every day

Alex Hagerty thinks about his 82 shipmates who lost their lives when HMAS Voyager and the aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne collided off Jervis Bay every day.
The 60th anniversary of Australia's worst peacetime disaster is fast approaching - it's a significant date and event for the remaining survivors like Mr Hagerty.
The aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne and the destroyer HMAS Voyager collided during night flying operations 20 nautical miles [37 kilometres] off Point Perpendicular on February 10, 1964.
Mr Hagerty remains committed to preserving the memories of the 82 men.
He also wants to make sure the memory of this terrible incident and the ongoing trauma it had on the survivors remains prominent.
Mr Hagerty was only 17-years-old when the disaster took place.
"I was one of the youngest onboard," he said.
"I still think about it [the disaster] every day - I am stuck in a time warp."
One of the reasons why he wants to keep the memory of the Voyager tragedy going is because of the lack of support and "cover-ups" that came after the incident.
Investigations resulted in the holding of two Royal Commissions on the one matter - the only time in Australian history this has occurred.
Mr Hagerty also talks about how he was treated following that terrible night.
Afterwards, he could not sleep at night and the advice he received, after his career in the navy continued, was shocking.
"I was told to go ashore and have a drink," he said
This led to a 44-year battle with alcoholism and time spent in a mental health institution.
His battle with alcohol is now under control and he leads a simple life in the Newcastle area.
He plays solitaire and occasionally goes to a nearby bowling club, but goes home when being out in public gets too much for him.
Mr Hagerty is grateful for the life he got to lead.
"I am alive," he said, referring to the fact that 82 of his shipmates had their lives cut short 60 years ago this year but he did not.
He estimates that there are 40 other survivors alive today.
Because many survivors cannot attend reunions or memorial services Mr Hagerty mans the HMAS Voyager Survivors Association's Facebook page.
He will be posting photos and videos of the upcoming 60th memorial service.
Traditionally, the anniversary of the tragedy includes a service at Voyager Park, Huskisson, on February 10 at the time the ship went down.
The 60th anniversary of the Voyager disaster off Jervis Bay will be commemorated on Saturday, February 10 2024 at 8.56pm
The HMAS Voyager Survivors Association members, guests and members of the public will gather at Voyager Park, Huskisson to mark Australia's worst peacetime disaster - details to be confirmed.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
MensLine Australia 1300 789 978
Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467
Beyond Blue 1300 22 46 36
Headspace 1800 650 890 and
QLife 1800 184 527.
Melbourne struck Voyager at 8.56pm, the carrier's bow striking just behind the bridge and cutting the destroyer in two.
Of the 314 aboard Voyager, 82 were killed, most of whom died immediately or were trapped in the heavy bow section, which sank after 10 minutes.
A civilian dockyard worker also lost his life.
The rest of the ship sank after midnight.
The collision resulted in a massive rescue effort from the Melbourne crew and personnel from HMAS Creswell and aircraft from the Naval Air Station Nowra, HMAS Albatross.
Melbourne, although damaged, suffered no fatalities, and was able to sail to Sydney the next morning with most of the Voyager survivors aboard - the rest had been taken to HMAS Creswell.
