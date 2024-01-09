Big Bash return does not go to plan for Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior

Matthew Gilkes' return to the Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder did not go to plan last night [Monday, January 8].
The Ulladulla Cricket Club junior made his return to the Thunder side, after missing out on selection for the past few weeks, against the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Showground Stadium in what was proclaimed as the "battle of the west".
Gilkes was brought into the side to strengthen the Thunder's batting line-up and the timing of his return could have not been any worse.
The pitch, later called not up to Big Bash standard by the likes of former Australian test captain and now commentator Ricky Ponting, tested all the batters.
Thunder after 20 overs made 137 runs and Gilkes was out for a second ball duck.
The Perth-based side made 3/140 and went on to win the match.
The Ulladulla Cricket Club junior got to face spinner Ashton Agar who produced perhaps the most impressive bowling display recorded in this year's Big Bash.
Agar's four overs only cost six runs and he took two wickets.
The star Scorchers' bowlers sent down an impressive 18 dot balls - six of which came from a maiden he bowled.
Gilkes kept wickets for the Thunder and took a nice catch up at the stumps to help remove Scorchers' opener Sam Whiteman.
The Thunder is now preparing to play arch-rivals the Sydney Sixers in Friday's "Sydney Smash" at the SCG.
With David Warner making his return for the Thunder, Gilkes could struggle to keep his spot.
However, Thunder opener Alex Hales did suffer a calf injury last night and Gilkes may get to play on Friday if the English import [Hales] is ruled out.
