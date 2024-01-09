Princes Highway car crash north of Conjola

Emergency services team are currently on scene of a car crash on the Princes Highway just past Mondayong Road, north of Conjola.
Motorists are advised to expect intermittent stoppages for vehicle recovery.
Police are directing traffic on site.
Motorists if possible are asked to avoid the area and delays are expected.
Go to https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-details/181386 for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.