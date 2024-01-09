Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Princes Highway car crash north of Conjola

Updated January 9 2024 - 2:31pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Princes Highway car crash north of Conjola
Princes Highway car crash north of Conjola

Emergency services team are currently on scene of a car crash on the Princes Highway just past Mondayong Road, north of Conjola.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.