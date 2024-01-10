Group seeks amicable solution to dog access issue on Narrawallee Beach

An external, suitably qualified consultant has been engaged to prepare an updated environmental assessment, known as a Review of Environmental Factors (REF), for the off-leash area at Narrawallee Beach. The REF is being undertaken in line with Council's obligations under Part 5 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (EP&A Act). This process will enable Council to adequately consider environmental and social factors in determining permanent dog off-leash and dog-prohibited areas.