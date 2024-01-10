Group seeks amicable solution to dog access issue on Narrawallee Beach

PAWS 4 Shoalhaven members look forward to working with Shoalhaven City Council to find an amicable solution when it comes to the dog access issue on Narrawallee Beach.
The group hopes the temporary dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach, put in place by council following a meeting on November 6 2023 [see details below], will be changed.
A new committee, led by Richard Zuber as president, was recently elected. They are all about finding solutions and working with council.
"We don't want to be seen as the problem - we want to be seen as the solution," Mr Zuber said.
He went on to explain what the group has been doing since the changes came into place.
Group volunteers have been standing at the entrances to Narrawallee and Collers Beach providing people with information about the new regulations and about what Paws 4 Shoalhaven is about.
"Building a community based organisation that is here not just for dogs but is here for families and rights of access and use," he said to explain what the group was about.
"We are not a splinter group - we are a responsible group and we are here asking for something very simple which is access to a dog beach."
Mr Zuber said he would like to meet with the people from council who will ultimately be making the final decision on the matter.
The group's council liaison officer, Tim Trescowthick, has been in contact with "all but two" of the local councillors. Some councillors will be meeting with group members and some may have a walk on the beach.
Mr Trescowthick said a meeting with a senior council staff member responsible for the area in question was also being organised.
"We are trying to have conciliatory, non-aggressive and rational approach," Mr Trescowthick said
"We don't want to stir up a hornet's nest but want to present the facts as they are and try to get some common sense to prevail."
Meanwhile, Mr Zuber said members of Paws 4 Shoalhaven felt a range of emotions when it came to council's temporary dog access arrangements - more on the human costs to come.
Group members suggest council could even start promoting itself as a dog friendly venue which would be good for tourism.
One Paws 4 Shoalhaven member recently had to help three families visiting the area who were all "confused" by the regulations.
Mr Zuber said the issue was not just for Mollymook and Narrawallee residents as people, including himself, come from Milton and Ulladulla to walk their dogs.
Group members also make sure people with dogs who don't do the right thing are policed.
Paws 4 Shoalhaven also had over 400 people fill out its social impact survey, has 900 people following its Facebook page and has 6000 signatures on a petition.
At the Ordinary Council Meeting held on November 6 2023, the elected Council adopted temporary dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach.
Council's decision was made following a Land and Environment Court ruling.
The southern part of Narrawallee Beach from the Matron Porter Drive beach access track to Surfers Avenue steps is dog-prohibited, with no on-leash transit permitted.
Access to the timed off-leash area is via the Matron Porter Drive Beach access track only.
Council is taking the following steps to determine a permanent solution for dog access at Narrawallee Beach:
Anticipated timing for a report recommending final determination for Narrawallee Beach dog access areas is March 2024.
This process will allow nearby residents and other stakeholders to provide their input to Council's final decision on dog access solutions at Narrawallee Beach.
