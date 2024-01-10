Milton Ulladulla Times
Think you could be a volunteer fire fighter? Shoalhaven positions are open now

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
January 10 2024
Think you could be a volunteer fire fighter? Shoalhaven positions are open now

Rural Fire Service brigades across the Shoalhaven are on the look out for new volunteer members looking for a sense of personal pride and community.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

