Think you could be a volunteer fire fighter? Shoalhaven positions are open now

Rural Fire Service brigades across the Shoalhaven are on the look out for new volunteer members looking for a sense of personal pride and community.
Shoalhaven Fire Control Centre's inspector Bradley Collins said there are a range of roles available across the region's local brigades, including Greenwell Point and more.
"As a community based fire service, we're looking for people that reflect the community that we serve," Mr Collins said.
"To be an operational fire fighter you need to be over 16, but some brigades take members from 18 and you should be generally fit and healthy with no pre-existing medical conditions."
Available roles vary from operational fire fighters, to radio communication positions and support operations, meaning a varying skillset and availability is needed across local brigades.
"Brigades rely on a real range of members stay at home parents who are available during the day, or it might be shift workers who are available on weekends, it's a real myriad of people," Mr Collins said.
For current volunteers, he said they often report gaining a sense of purpose and contribution to their community with all training and equipment provided.
"But most people also form life long friendship with members of the brigade with like minded community members," he said.
For those interested in a volunteer role they can reach out to their local brigade in person, through Facebook, or contact the Shoalhaven control centre on 4424 4424.
