One dead, three injured in Bomaderry crash

A man has died and three people, including a child, have been injured in a two-vehicle crash at Bomaderry.
Emergency services were called to Meroo Road, Bomaderry, about 8:15pm on Wednesday 10 January 2024, following reports a vehicle and a utility had collided.
The male driver of the vehicle - believed to be aged in his 50s - died at the scene.
A boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was airlifted to Randwick Children's Hospital with head and pelvic injuries.
The male driver of the utility was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital with chest injuries, and the female passenger was taken to Wollongong Hospital with chest and back injuries.
The ages of all involved are not yet known.
Specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit are working with officers from South Coast Police District to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared of the information of the Coroner.
