Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

NBN representatives to hold information sessions in the Ulladulla area

Updated January 11 2024 - 7:55am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NBN representatives are set to visit the local area to provide people with information at various pop-up info stalls. Picture supplied/file
NBN representatives are set to visit the local area to provide people with information at various pop-up info stalls. Picture supplied/file

NBN representatives are set to visit the local area to provide people with information at various pop-up info stalls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.