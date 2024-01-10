NBN representatives to hold information sessions in the Ulladulla area

NBN representatives are set to visit the local area to provide people with information at various pop-up info stalls.
The NBN representatives will provide people with information on network upgrades, connecting to the NBN network and troubleshooting connection disruptions.
The local meeting points are:
Connectivity Pop-Up Information Stall - Tabourie
Location: Tuckerbox, Princes Hwy-Lake Tabourie
Date: Monday January 15 from 9:30am to 11am
Connectivity Pop-Up Information Stall - Tabourie

Location: Tuckerbox, Princes Hwy-Lake Tabourie

Date: Monday January 15 from 9:30am to 11am
Connectivity Drop-In Session - Ulladulla
Location: Ulladulla Civic Centre, Princes Hwy, Ulladulla
Date: Monday January 15from 11:30am to 1pm
Connectivity Drop-In Session - Ulladulla

Location: Ulladulla Civic Centre, Princes Hwy, Ulladulla

Date: Monday January 15from 11:30am to 1pm
Connectivity Drop In Session - Lake Conjola
Location: Lake Conjola General Store, 6 Milham St, Lake Conjola
Date: Monday 15 January from 1:30pm to 3pm
Connectivity Drop In Session - Lake Conjola

Location: Lake Conjola General Store, 6 Milham St, Lake Conjola

Date: Monday 15 January from 1:30pm to 3pm
