Milton Ulladulla and District branch of the Red Cross' 2024 fundraising effort to start

The Milton Ulladulla and District branch of Australian Red Cross is preparing to start its fundraising activities for 2024.
Branch President, Gill Rolfe, wanted to thank all members and volunteers for their contributions during the year.
She then provided details on the start of the 2024 fundraising program.
The group's next fundraising event is a garage sale to be held at 23 Walpole Avenue, Ulladulla on Saturday January 20 from 7.30am.
Red Cross members will be in attendance to talk to anyone who wishes to know more about the Red Cross.
Please come and support the work of Australian Red Cross and maybe pick up a bargain or two - there will be a great selection of items to be sold.
The contact telephone for the branch is via President Rolfe on 4454 0454.
The group's last street stall on November 18 had a Christmas theme and the winner of the raffle was Chantelle of Ulladulla who was extremely pleased and surprised at her win.
Meanwhile the above photo shows members of the Milton Ulladulla and District branch of Australian Red Cross at their December 2023 meeting.
At this meeting volunteers who knit and complete the Trauma Teddies for giving to children and others in trauma situations were thanked for their efforts during the year and joined the members for afternoon tea.
Certificates of Appreciation were given to the knitters by Trauma Teddy Coordinator Jane Milojevic.
Jane would welcome more knitters - contact her for more information about these wonderful teddies on 0417 062 007.
The branch members would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who supported the Red Cross throughout last year and hope the support continues in 2024.
