Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Honour the late Rob Bevear fully deserves set to be unveiled

By Damian McGill
Updated January 16 2024 - 8:26am, first published January 12 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Whitford and Kathleen Evans.
Lindsey Whitford and Kathleen Evans.

The late Rob Bevear is about to get an honour he fully deserves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.