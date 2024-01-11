Honour the late Rob Bevear fully deserves set to be unveiled

The late Rob Bevear is about to get an honour he fully deserves.
Mr Bevear was a highly respected member of the community and well-known for his promotion of the arts in his role as President of the Milton Theatre Management Committee.
The Milton Theatre Management Committee has decided Rob Bevear's name and connection to the local arts community needs to be preserved.
The committee will name the theatre's stage after their former respected president.
The Rob Bevear Memorial Stage will be officially dedicated tomorrow [Saturday, January 13], around the 8pm mark, when patrons and theatre committee members gather for Dom Turner and The Rural Blues Project show.
Dom Turner and Mr Bevear were friends - so no doubt the performer will say a word of two at the stage dedication.
Tickets for the show are selling fast - but head to https://www.miltontheatre.com.au/ and you might be still in luck but book now to avoid disappointment.
Rob's wife Sue and daughter Lindsey Whitford appreciate the committee's move.
"He would absolutely be chuffed about the stage naming. He would also probably be a little embarrassed, but would have appreciated the gesture," Lindsey said.
"He would have been gracious about it and knew that we all appreciated all the work he did."
Milton Theatre Management Committee member Kathleen Evans knew Rob well - she had a great deal of respect for him.
Kathleen, the committee's vice-president and booking officer, felt "lucky" she got to work alongside him. She admired his passion for the organisation.
"He was community-minded, friendly and so open - he was willing to listen to everyone," Kathleen said.
Kathleen and Lindsey then share a laugh or two when they remember how fun Mr Bevear was to be around.
"He was a passionate advocate of music and of the Milton Theatre in general," Kathleen said to explain why Rob Bevear deserved to have the stage named after him.
At the dedication and performance, people can also find out more about becoming a theatre volunteer.
'If you see us in the foyer with our volunteer shirts and badges on come and have a chat with us - this [the Milton Theatre] is such a magical place
People can contact the group at https://www.facebook.com/miltontheatre or info@miltontheatre.com.au to find out more about becoming a volunteer.
Lindsey was recently elected as the Milton Theatre Management Committee's new president - more to come.
