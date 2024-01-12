New beach dog access arrangements hurts people - says group

The temporary dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach are causing grief in the community, particularly to elderly residents who find it difficult to access an entrance point, says a local group.
The new regulations came into place last year and members of Paws 4 Shoalhaven, a group looking to work with Shoalhaven City Council to find a fair solution, fears that many residents are now struggling mentally because of the current arrangements.
Paws 4 Shoalhaven president Richard Zuber says the new restrictions mean some people just can't walk their dogs anymore.
He said at least two to three dozen people they used to see regularly down at the beach are no longer sighted.
"They were people we regularly saw down at the beach but don't have access to a vehicle or are unable now to make the much longer journey down to the beach," he said.
He does not know what these people do now to get exercise or where they now walk their dogs.
"They have lost their community and social contact," Mr Zuber said.
"It's becoming a mental health issue and that is what we are really worried about."
Even walking from the Matron Porter Reserve to the beach worries people as they and their pets confront "tick country".
Another elderly resident has lost her confidence about walking from the reserve down to the beach after she had a nasty fall.
Then there are the other elderly residents who used to sit on the rocks, near the previous access point, to see and say hello to the dogs. They also cannot get to the new entrance point.
"There used to be several residents who would sit up there and wait for the dogs to come to them," Mr Zuber.
"We don't expect everyone will love dogs, but overwhelmingly people who frequent this beach are in favour of dogs."
Another resident "for 20 plus years" used to be able to walk from her home and access the beach by the nearby stairs at least three times a day - but not anymore.
She has to drive to the reserve because walking up and down the nearby hill is too taxing on her.
Something that once was so enjoyable has become a chore for the elderly resident.
"It has created a lot of stress. It makes us feel unwell and it's just awful," the elderly resident said as she tried to control her emotions.
The anticipated timing for a report recommending the final determination for Narrawallee Beach dog access areas is March 2024.
At the Ordinary Council Meeting held on November 6 2023, the elected Council adopted temporary dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach.
Council's decision was made following a Land and Environment Court ruling.
The southern part of Narrawallee Beach from the Matron Porter Drive beach access track to Surfers Avenue steps is dog-prohibited, with no on-leash transit permitted.
Access to the timed off-leash area is via the Matron Porter Drive Beach access track only.
Council is taking the following steps to determine a permanent solution for dog access at Narrawallee Beach:
This process will allow nearby residents and other stakeholders to provide their input to Council's final decision on dog access solutions at Narrawallee Beach.
