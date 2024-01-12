Sam sizzles on the sand and helps NSW maintain its interstate dominance

Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's Sam Zustovich played a key role in NSW notching up its fifth straight Surf Interstate championship victory this week.
Led by a dominant and at times incredibly comfortable showing on the beach, where NSW athletes picked up the vast majority of wins on offer in the beach flags, sprints and relays, the Blues came out on top in the pathways, youth, open and overall point scores - a clean sweep of the day.
It was 30 gold, 20 silver and 13 bronze medals earned across the day by NSW competitors at Maroubra Beach that saw them take the title.
Zustovich was at his blistering best for the dominant Blues.
The Mollymook competitor came first in the open flags and third in the sprints.
The conditions, which put on a veritable four seasons in one day with overcast and muggy conditions in the morning giving way to rain and then later clearing up for a hot and sunny afternoon, tested Zustovich and his fellow competitors.
The Blues, in the surf races, started slowly but as the day progressed produced a dominant effort.
"Things didn't go our way for the first four or five events, but there was no panic, we just said we'd keep chipping away," team manager, Greg Pierce said.
"The beach sprinters came good for us, we were very good in the ski, the iron and the board, and our Open competitors were very, very good for us.
"The team came together well and we're proud."
Team Captain, Jemma Smith, just days after her 25 birthday, overcame a slow start to storm home in the open ski race, while Swansea Belmont SLSC's Kaitlin Rees completed a NSW one-two with Newport's Pipi Te Pania in the youth female board race.
"It was pretty much the perfect race for me," Kaitlin said.
"I was able to get out clean which meant I had my own water and just raced my way.
"I'm so grateful to the community at Swansea Belmont, I wouldn't be here without them, and it's a great group here today as well, it's been good to learn from the older athletes with all their experience."
SLSNSW President, Peter Agnew ESM said he was proud of the team's performance.
"On behalf of SLSNSW I would like to extend my congratulations to the NSW Interstate team on successfully defending their title for a fifth time at Maroubra this year," he said.
"Our pathways, youth and open athletes wore the sky-blue cap with pride and competed with maturity, and it all translated to success in the ocean and on the sand."
SLS NSW Director and Chair of Surf Sports, Don van Keimpema echoed Peter's comments.
"It's another great result for NSW and I'd like to thank the Team Management as well as the athletes and officials for their hard work, dedication and commitment," he said.
