Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New Milton Theatre president knows her dad would approve

By Damian McGill
Updated January 22 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Whitford [right] is looking forward to working with the likes of Kathleen Evans on the the Milton Theatre's Management Committee.
Lindsey Whitford [right] is looking forward to working with the likes of Kathleen Evans on the the Milton Theatre's Management Committee.

Lindsey Whitford knows she has big shoes to fill in her new role as President of the Milton Theatre's Management Committee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.