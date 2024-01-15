New Milton Theatre president knows her dad would approve

Lindsey Whitford knows she has big shoes to fill in her new role as President of the Milton Theatre's Management Committee.
She agreed to take on the role at the group's recent AGM and takes over as president from her dad Rob Bevear who passed away in a freak accident last year.
Lindsey thought other members would put their hands up for the president's role but this was not to be.
"I said 'if no one does it I can give it a go'," she said about how the role was presented to her.
Lindsey is not looking to make wholesale changes to the way the committee runs the theatre but would like to encourage younger people to come along and see what being part of the Milton Theatre Management Committee is all about.
Her father was also keen to get younger people involved with the committee.
"I also can offer similar things to what my dad did but I am not as clever or as handy [at building fixing things] as him, but I definitely can plan, organise and map out things," the new president said.
She is happy and excited to take on the role, along with being a bit nervous about it all.
"It's an amazing committee we have here and we all help each other," she said
"People just step in and do little bits and pieces - we all communicate pretty well together."
Lindsey said there was a strong sense of friendship among the committee members.
More people are welcome to come along and see what the committee does - reach out at https://www.facebook.com/miltontheatre or email info@miltontheatre.com.au to find out more.
"We are always happy for people to reach out to us about volunteering for the committee," Lindsey said.
Lindsey is happy to have the likes of Kathleen Evans on the committee alongside her.
Kathleen, the committee's vice-president and booking officer, in turn, is looking forward to working with the new president.
She said Lindsey has many of the same traits that her father did.
"It is wonderful to have her involved," Kathleen said about Lindsey being the new president.
Lindsey thinks her dad, who recently had the stage named after him, would have given the committee his blessing.
"I know dad would have been super-excited that it's Kathleen and I working close together," she said.
Lindsey's mum Sue, the group's treasurer, is also nearby to support her.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.