There is still time to have a say on council's resourcing strategy

There's still time to give your feedback about the actions Shoalhaven City Council needs to take to ensure we can continue to provide services, maintenance and other works for everyone in the Shoalhaven.
The community can now make submissions about the updated draft Resourcing Strategy 2022-26 and its suite of documents [including the Long-Term Financial Plan, Workforce Management Planning Strategy, Asset Management Strategy and Information Communication Technology Strategy], the proposed options for a Special Rate Variation and Council service levels by 5pm, Wednesday January 24.
Council, so far, has received 1,624 surveys submitted about the updated draft Resourcing Strategy - including the proposed options for a permanent Special Rate Variation - and 482 responses to the Service Review survey.
Find all the information, FAQs and survey links at bit.ly/48FBQ4Q
A report will be provided back to council on January 29 2024, where it will consider the proposed efficiency measures and Special Rate Variation options and determine if it proceeds with an application to IPART by its deadline of February 5 2024.
Council's departing Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Dunshea, said it was important to give more people the chance to make comments on such important issues.
"Council appreciates the feedback that is coming in through submissions to date and in response to a number of requests for further time to make a submission, including representations from local members of parliament on behalf a ratepayers," Mr Dunshea previously said.
"I have agreed to extend the timeframe for community feedback into these incredibly important decisions that the Council need to make to secure the financial stability of the organisation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.