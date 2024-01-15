The Ulladulla SES has a question for you and other community members

THE Ulladulla SES has a question for you and in fact it's one for everyone in the community.
Can you see yourself in orange?
The group, after yet another busy year helping people all over the region, including the Lake Conjola floods, is seeking more volunteers.
"Everyone can do something - we are starting a new group of volunteers this year and would love to see some new faces - could that be you," the group asked in an online post recently.
"Would you like to learn something new? Help your community at times of greatest risk? It is incredibly rewarding."
The group meets on Wednesday evenings from 5.45pm to 8pm for information sharing and training.
So come along to 188 Camden St, Ulladulla on Wednesday January 24 and have a look around for your self.
Alternatively, you can visit the group's stall on Australia Day at Mollymook Beach or apply online.
Just google "volunteer NSW SES" to find out more or send the Ulladulla team a message at https://www.facebook.com/UlladullaSES
