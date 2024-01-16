Well-mannered Maloo is in need of his forever home

Come meet Maloo - the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week
Maloo is five-year old male Staffy.
Maloo loves other dogs so should be suitable for a home with a doggie playmate.
He loves the company of humans so a family who'll spend lots of time with him and include him in family activities would be perfect.
He knows some basic obedience training and generally is a well-mannered dog.
Maloo costs $100 to adopt and is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1015699 for more details.
You are unable to meet Maloo until/unless you have been notified that you are a successful applicant.
An adoption cannot be approved unless you are able to come to the shelter to meet Maloo in person and bring any dogs you currently have with you.
