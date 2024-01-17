Ulladulla SES's Canadian connection says come and join this great group

Shannon Gaffney is loving her volunteering experience with the Ulladulla SES.
The former Canadian resident loves how accepting her fellow Ulladulla SES volunteers are and she enjoys how being "an Angel in Orange" gives her the chance to help people.
"For me, it's about giving back to the community and helping people when they are at their most vulnerable," she said.
She enjoys seeing the look of happiness and relief on people's faces when the SES volunteers turn up to help them.
Shannon has been a volunteer with the SES for a little over a year now and has loved every minute of the experience.
She would love to see more people coming along and joining the Ulladulla SES.
The group is currently on a volunteer drive and people have several options to find out more about volunteering for the Ulladulla SES.
They are:
The group meets on Wednesday evenings from 5.45pm to 8pm for information sharing and training. So come along to 188 Camden St, Ulladulla on Wednesday, January 24 and have a look around for yourself.
Alternatively, you can visit the group's stall on Australia Day at Mollymook Beach or apply online.
Just google "volunteer NSW SES" to find out more or send the Ulladulla team a message at https://www.facebook.com/UlladullaSES.
Shannon, before she joined the group, was looking for volunteering opportunities and is happy she found the Ulladulla SES.
The SES volunteer has been out on various jobs including helping people with roof damage issues and chainsaw-related call-outs during extreme weather events.
"I have also been working behind the scenes," she said, suggesting that potential volunteers do not have to respond to emergency calls out in the field - they can offer their skills in other areas as well.
Shannon and many other volunteers have been welcomed with open arms by the Ulladulla SES.
"They [the Ulladulla SES] have put a lot of trust in me," she said.
She is now the deputy logistics coordinator and helps with the group's administrative needs.
"I want to keep on learning and continue to help the community," she said about her volunteer role.
Shannon is originally from Canada and has been in Australia for four-and-a-half years.
The SES member said Australia offers more emergency-related volunteering opportunities than you would perhaps find in Canada.
She loves how volunteers are always quick and happy to take on jobs that will help people in the community.
