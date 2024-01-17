Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Photographic tribute to the ocean is part of a 25-year journey

By Damian McGill
Updated January 22 2024 - 11:21am, first published January 17 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean's book 'The Ocean Diviners' is a 240-page photographic tribute to the ocean. Picture supplied
Dean's book 'The Ocean Diviners' is a 240-page photographic tribute to the ocean. Picture supplied

Dean Dampney's photos are so vivid, beautiful, and full of life - it's like you are in the ocean with him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.