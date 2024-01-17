Photographic tribute to the ocean is part of a 25-year journey

Dean Dampney's photos are so vivid, beautiful, and full of life - it's like you are in the ocean with him.
Dean's book 'The Ocean Diviners' is a 240-page photographic tribute to the ocean.
For well over 25 years Dean has captured photographs of people, like himself, in and around the ocean.
Now we all get to share and see the glory the ocean has to offer as copies of 'The Ocean Diviners' are available for us to buy.
The well-known Ulladulla/South Coast-based professional documentary photographer has spent his life "in the embrace of the ocean".
Growing up on Sydney's Northern Beaches, Dean understood the beach and the surf zone to be where Aussie kids like him, fortunate enough to live close by, was a place where life lessons were learned.
From body surfing the shore break between the flags with his dad, to navigating rips, hanging out with friends as a teenager on the weekend, to riding old boards on big days from way out the back were rites of passage for Dean.
He has continued to chase waves but even more importantly, the sense of community and belonging that surfers, or 'Ocean Diviners' as referenced in book's title, spend their life perusing.
Between regular stints on the North Shore of Oahu from the early 1990s through to mid 2000, Dean found himself increasingly on the South Coast of NSW where he made his home in 2003.
It's been the South Coast that caught Dean's heart from his first surf trips south of Sydney as a teenager.
Dean has made it his life's work to photographically capture the essence of what it is to grow up and choose a life in devotion to being with the ocean.
There are just under 500 copies left of The Ocean Diviners available - get yours at https://theoceandiviners.com/products/the-ocean-diviners.
In Dean's experience, the ocean has not changed much in the past 25-years.
"In Sydney water pollution was a huge thing when I was growing up. Now for Sydneysiders, that's not the case," he said.
"On the South Coast, the ocean environment feels cleaner and more alive than ever.
"There are more people around but still so many opportunities to find an empty stretch alone."
His favourite image is close to his heart.
"There's an image I have of my two eldest sons floating at right angles to each other," Dean said when asked about this favourite photo.
"The image is caught from above. I love the serenity and stillness of the image, along with the strength of character and oneness with the environment that comes through."
Dean loves the ocean's creatures and lists his favourites - in order and with little explanation as to why.
"Whales - they're so wise and serene. Dolphins - so smart and fun. Sea otters - you just have to see them for yourself," he said.
Dean says the ocean is not a dangerous place but something that needs to be respected.
The response to 'The Ocean Diviners' has been strong.
"People are saying they're finding it really moving, and deeply sensitive, along with being artful and intimate," Dean said.
Even the book's launch or "birth" [above] was a little different.
"The rain had been pouring. It was four days before Christmas, but the 50-plus arts and ocean lovers from the Ulladulla area weren't to be deterred," Dean said.
"As the first people pulled up to 'Golfies Carpark' just past 7pm, the clouds thinned, and the rain came to a stop.
"Dolphins jumped out of perfect moonlit waves out on the reef, and a sigh of relief was heard collectively that the arts and community togetherness had been marked with a firm imprint of gravel and sand to the soles of leathered feet.
"It wasn't a book launch. It was a celebration of what's meaningful and real."
