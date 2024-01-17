Special and emotional night takes place at the Milton Theatre

A "very special and emotional night" took place recently at the Milton Theatre.
People packed the venue to honour the late Rob Bevear.
Mr Bevear was a highly respected member of the community and well-known for his promotion of the arts in his role as President of the Milton Theatre Management Committee.
The Milton Theatre Management Committee has decided Rob Bevear's name and connection to the local arts community needs to be preserved.
The committee named the theatre's stage after their former respected president and the Rob Bevear Memorial Stage was dedicated on Saturday, January 13 during the Dom Turner and The Rural Blues Project show.
"It was a very special and emotional night of music by Dom Turner and Shane Pacey Trio," Milton Theatre Management Committee member Kathleen Evans said
"A lot of Rob's family and friends came by for the stage dedication. It was lovely to get together again to pay tribute to Rob and his immense contribution to the theatre.
"As Emily McBride commented on the photo on our Instagram page: 'Milton Theatre will forever be a place we can feel closer to him and delight in things that they loved - good company and good music'."
