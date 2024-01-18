Bank's Youth Ambassador program helps students make move to high school

Students entering high school this year will benefit from the Milton-based Community Bank South Coast's Youth Ambassador program.
The Youth Ambassador program is all about supporting young people in the community, providing them opportunities to shine and the recent recipient, Cameron Davies, really delivered.
His innovative transition program was aimed at final-year primary school students and wants to help them navigate a smoother path into Year Seven this year [2024].
"My goal was to create an event to help and support the transition of Year 6 students into high school," Cameron said.
"It focuses around teamwork, resilience and effective communication techniques and helps forge relationships between students already at high school that once went to Milton Public School.
"We did this by basing it on the theme of the reality television program "Survivor" because in the show there are multi-disciplinary challenges of all types meaning that anyone can have a go and it is not centred around the stronger teammates."
The final program included a field of activities designed to test team spirit, endurance and newly formed bonds.
The students enjoyed tug-of-war, puzzles, rolling and tossing hoops, novelty races and a few classics such as basketball, relays and an obstacle course.
The students hopefully made some friendly connections which will put them in great stead as they soon start a new school.
"We have had wonderful feedback from both primary schools and this all helps reduce the anxiety kids normally have when they arrive at high school," Community Bank Director Michael Ramsden said.
"The big win is the newly formed relationships especially when they now see the high school kids as a little less scary.
"Cameron assembled a brilliant team of Year 10 and Year 7 students behind the scenes and they all showed so much enthusiasm and passion for what they were delivering."
Meanwhile, the Community Bank South Coast remains passionate about the Ulladulla High School Financial Literacy Day.
Working in the banking sector, we know how critically important it is to educate teens on how to be budget-conscious, safe online and financially savvy is one of our greatest rewards.
The interactive program engages year 10 students in workshops to learn from businesses and organisations with current and lived experiences.
"We are delighted to support this very important initiative, driven by the students at Ulladulla High School," Mr Ramsden said.
"Originally conceptualised as a project by our 2022 Youth Ambassador, Harrington Cornock, the Financial Literacy Day has grown to become a project embraced by the Year 10 Commerce class and their teacher, Carly Ommundsen.
"Utilising expertise from the local community, the project offers students the chance to learn about real-world concerns and ask questions.
"Our 2023 Youth Ambassador, Cameron Davies, was the day's master of ceremonies, ensuring everything ran smoothly. Special thanks also to the Dunn Lewis Centre for their continued support."
Speakers included Healthmade, BSP Advisory, Tailor Made Financial Services and MUM Real Estate who all volunteered their time to make the day a success for the students involved.
The students learned about renting for the first time, how to land their first job, how to invest wisely and how to set up and operate a small business.
Branch Manager Caroline Boland presented a session on banking safely online.
