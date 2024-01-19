Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Learn all about the show society's Young Woman Ambassador event

By Staff Reporter
Updated January 22 2024 - 3:28pm, first published January 19 2024 - 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Entries are now being taken for the 2024 Milton Show Society's Young Woman Ambassador. Picture supplied
Entries are now being taken for the 2024 Milton Show Society's Young Woman Ambassador. Picture supplied

The organisors of the Milton Show Society's Young Woman Ambassador event look forward to seeing potential and confirmed entrants at its upcoming information night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.