Learn all about the show society's Young Woman Ambassador event

The organisors of the Milton Show Society's Young Woman Ambassador event look forward to seeing potential and confirmed entrants at its upcoming information night.
The information night is open for all juniors, teens and seniors entrants and will be held at the Milton Showground on Thursday, January 25 from 6pm.
The entrants and possible entrants, at the information night, will get the chance to chat with the event's Ambassadors Coordinator and the 2023 Milton Show Young Woman winner.
The likes of Maddy Nash will be able to explain all the benefits that come from being part of the event
The program is aimed to develop a young woman personally and professionally in our local area
Young women will build skills such as confidence, networking, public speaking, along with improving their communication/organisation skills and so much more.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/MiltonShowgirl for more information.
Meanwhile plans for what will be the 154th Milton Show are shaping up nicely with lots of great events planned for the event.
The show starts Friday, March 1 and goes until Sunday, March 3 2024.
The return of the popular ute show and dog show, on Sunday, are sure to be popular.
Theme of the show is "Home Grown" and many local businesses have been invited to come and display what they have to offer.
The popular rodeo will be back on Saturday evening and there will be live music on both Friday and Saturday.
The always popular horse events, from dressage to show jumping with lots in-between, are sure to attract a crowd
The various cattle and poultry sections will also be well-supported
Other highlights include the mullet competition, battle of the bands and the pavilion sections, as normal, will be worth a look - more to come.
